HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer Purchases 3,327 Shares

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer acquired 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $13,274.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HCHC traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 306,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,751. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $315.88 million, a P/E ratio of -50.88 and a beta of 2.33. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.29). HC2 had a net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in HC2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in HC2 by 487.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HC2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in HC2 during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in HC2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 37.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

