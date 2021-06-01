Head-To-Head Analysis: Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) and Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX)

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) and Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Advent Technologies and Manhattan Scientifics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advent Technologies N/A -109.07% -75.07% Manhattan Scientifics N/A 234.15% 103.07%

This table compares Advent Technologies and Manhattan Scientifics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advent Technologies $880,000.00 563.28 -$100.21 million ($0.09) -119.44 Manhattan Scientifics $50,000.00 304.25 $4.31 million N/A N/A

Manhattan Scientifics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advent Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.9% of Advent Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Advent Technologies and Manhattan Scientifics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 Manhattan Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advent Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 73.64%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than Manhattan Scientifics.

Summary

Advent Technologies beats Manhattan Scientifics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells. It serves stationary power, portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Manhattan Scientifics

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc., a technology incubator, develops and commercializes life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc. Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

