Head to Head Analysis: Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) & Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO)

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and Adams Natural Resources Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance $46.03 million 7.11 $6.36 million $1.18 14.11 Adams Natural Resources Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Adams Natural Resources Fund.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Horizon Technology Finance and Adams Natural Resources Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance 1 3 1 0 2.00 Adams Natural Resources Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 24.92%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than Adams Natural Resources Fund.

Dividends

Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Adams Natural Resources Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 101.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Adams Natural Resources Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Adams Natural Resources Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Adams Natural Resources Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adams Natural Resources Fund has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and Adams Natural Resources Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance 26.64% 10.74% 5.42% Adams Natural Resources Fund N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats Adams Natural Resources Fund on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors. The firm employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach while focusing on earnings growth prospects, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against a composite index of 80% Dow Jones Oil and Gas Index and 20% Dow Jones Basic Materials Index. The firm was formerly known as Petroleum & Resources Corporation. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. was founded in January 1929 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland with an additional office in Boston, Massachusetts.

