Head to Head Analysis: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) & SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) and SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and SITE Centers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $61.00 million 0.73 $250,000.00 N/A N/A SITE Centers $416.76 million 7.77 $35.72 million $0.99 15.51

SITE Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and SITE Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -3.22% -1.19% -0.40% SITE Centers 4.12% 1.07% 0.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and SITE Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A SITE Centers 0 8 4 0 2.33

SITE Centers has a consensus target price of $11.38, indicating a potential downside of 25.90%. Given SITE Centers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SITE Centers is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.7% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of SITE Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of SITE Centers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 3.35, suggesting that its stock price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SITE Centers has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SITE Centers beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.