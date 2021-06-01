Head to Head Comparison: American Well (AMWL) and Its Peers

American Well (NYSE: AMWL) is one of 203 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare American Well to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.9% of American Well shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of American Well shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares American Well and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Well N/A N/A N/A American Well Competitors -146.46% -11.60% 1.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for American Well and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Well 0 7 5 0 2.42 American Well Competitors 1117 5712 10645 308 2.57

American Well currently has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 114.34%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 14.41%. Given American Well’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe American Well is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Well and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Well $245.26 million -$224.43 million -5.65 American Well Competitors $2.85 billion $333.60 million -183.65

American Well’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than American Well. American Well is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

American Well competitors beat American Well on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, TV kits, tablets, and kiosks. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

