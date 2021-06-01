Head to Head Comparison: Sundance Energy (SNDEQ) versus Its Competitors

Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS: SNDEQ) is one of 264 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Sundance Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Sundance Energy and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sundance Energy
|$91.81 million
|-$370.46 million
|-0.02
|Sundance Energy Competitors
|$5.48 billion
|-$670.13 million
|-2.81
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sundance Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sundance Energy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Sundance Energy Competitors
|2024
|10196
|14402
|470
|2.49
As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential downside of 4.93%. Given Sundance Energy’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sundance Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Volatility and Risk
Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy’s peers have a beta of 1.39, indicating that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
49.1% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Sundance Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sundance Energy
|-403.50%
|-35.47%
|-11.00%
|Sundance Energy Competitors
|-145.25%
|-18.94%
|-2.02%
Summary
Sundance Energy peers beat Sundance Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
About Sundance Energy
Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO.
