Head to Head Review: BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) vs. BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.6% of BELLUS Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 24.2% of BELLUS Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BELLUS Health and BioMarin Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BELLUS Health 0 2 6 0 2.75 BioMarin Pharmaceutical 0 7 10 0 2.59

BELLUS Health currently has a consensus price target of $8.62, suggesting a potential upside of 115.42%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus price target of $118.20, suggesting a potential upside of 52.91%. Given BELLUS Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BELLUS Health is more favorable than BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Profitability

This table compares BELLUS Health and BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BELLUS Health -249,173.31% -28.96% -27.63% BioMarin Pharmaceutical 43.11% 2.77% 1.86%

Risk & Volatility

BELLUS Health has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BELLUS Health and BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BELLUS Health $10,000.00 31,334.80 -$31.76 million ($0.54) -7.41 BioMarin Pharmaceutical $1.86 billion 7.59 $859.10 million $0.68 113.68

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than BELLUS Health. BELLUS Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioMarin Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical beats BELLUS Health on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease. The company's commercial products also comprise Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; Palynziq, a PEGylated recombinant phenylalanine ammonia lyase enzyme for adult patients with PKU; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis IV Type A, a lysosomal storage disorder. In addition, it develops valoctocogene roxaparvovec, an adeno associated virus vector, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hemophilia A; vosoritide that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia, a form of disproportionate short stature in humans; BMN 307, an AAV5 mediated gene therapy, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to normalize blood Phe concentration levels in patients with PKU; BMN 331 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; BMN 255 for the treatment of chronic renal disease; and BMN 351 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Sarepta Therapeutics, Asubio Pharma Co., Ltd., and DiNAQOR AG. The company serves specialty pharmacies, hospitals, and foreign government agencies, as well as distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It has collaboration with Allen Institute. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

