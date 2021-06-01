Head-To-Head Review: HemaCare (OTCMKTS:HEMA) & SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)

HemaCare (OTCMKTS:HEMA) and SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HemaCare and SOC Telemed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HemaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A SOC Telemed 0 1 5 0 2.83

SOC Telemed has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 75.00%. Given SOC Telemed’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SOC Telemed is more favorable than HemaCare.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HemaCare and SOC Telemed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HemaCare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SOC Telemed $57.99 million 9.37 -$49.85 million ($3.55) -1.69

HemaCare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SOC Telemed.

Profitability

This table compares HemaCare and SOC Telemed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HemaCare N/A N/A N/A SOC Telemed N/A -96.38% -23.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.6% of SOC Telemed shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of HemaCare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of SOC Telemed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

HemaCare has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOC Telemed has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

HemaCare Company Profile

HemaCare Corporation provides human-derived primary blood cells and tissues for biomedical research, and supporting cell therapy clinical trials and commercialization with apheresis collections in the United States. The company specializes in the customized collection, isolation, and testing of primary human blood cells and other biological products for research protocols and cellular therapy. It offers human blood cellular components derived from peripheral blood, bone marrow, and cord blood; and a range of consulting services in standard operating procedure development, personnel training, and quality and regulatory compliance. The company's network of FDA-registered, GMP/GTP-compliant collection centers ensures donor materials available to customers, as well as for use within its isolation laboratory. The company has strategic partnership with Charles River Laboratories International Inc. for human immune system research. HemaCare Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Northridge, California.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc. provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

