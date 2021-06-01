Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.50

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Health and Happiness (H&H) International alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Health and Happiness (H&H) International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health and Happiness (H&H) International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.