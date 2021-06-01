HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other HealthEquity news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $429,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,291,572.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,315,080 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,019,000 after buying an additional 1,348,325 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,834,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,119 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,568,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at $66,745,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $49,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $83.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 692.67, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.37. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

