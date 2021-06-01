HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $142.94

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $142.94 and last traded at $142.84, with a volume of 1878 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.46.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HEI. Truist increased their price target on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEICO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.88.

Get HEICO alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 76.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.29.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $55,313,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,247,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,981,000 after acquiring an additional 28,420 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 121,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,040,000 after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 362,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,612,000 after purchasing an additional 24,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.