Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.30% of Helen of Troy worth $15,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $210.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.11. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HELE. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

