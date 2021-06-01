Helios Underwriting Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:HUW)

Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HUW stock traded down GBX 7.45 ($0.10) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 155.05 ($2.03). 102,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,935. The firm has a market cap of £105.05 million and a P/E ratio of 103.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 161.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 162.50. Helios Underwriting has a 1-year low of GBX 92 ($1.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 226 ($2.95).

In other Helios Underwriting news, insider Nigel Hanbury sold 151,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total transaction of £249,975 ($326,593.94).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a research report on Friday.

Helios Underwriting Company Profile

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

