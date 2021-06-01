Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST) Shares Up 20.7%

Hempstract, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPST) shot up 20.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. 697,840 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 258% from the average session volume of 194,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28.

Hempstract Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HPST)

Hempstract, Inc produces and sells cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol solutions in the United States. It offers CBD isolate powder and distillate oil. The company was formerly known as Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation and changed its name to Hempstract, Inc in November 2020. Hempstract, Inc is based in Warden, Washington.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Hempstract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempstract and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.