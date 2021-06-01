Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Short Interest Update

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the April 29th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 740,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $17.72.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.68 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 113.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,956.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 33.5% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 178,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 142,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. 27.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTGC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

