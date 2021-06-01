Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 377.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,022 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 285.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 344,302 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Hess by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 195,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,318,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Hess by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 219,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,568,000 after buying an additional 118,586 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Hess by 62.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 22,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth $1,105,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hess from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.06.

In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $7,053,748.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,374 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,024.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $48,648,372.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,073,516.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 877,648 shares of company stock worth $69,584,359. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HES stock opened at $83.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.62. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $86.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of -62.09 and a beta of 2.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

