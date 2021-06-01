Hess (NYSE:HES) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HES. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hess from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.59.

Shares of HES stock opened at $83.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.09 and a beta of 2.21. Hess has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $86.94.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,953.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,886,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 877,648 shares of company stock valued at $69,584,359 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 0.7% during the third quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Hess by 0.4% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners boosted its position in shares of Hess by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners now owns 9,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Hess by 0.3% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Hess by 1.0% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

