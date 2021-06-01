Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

HPE stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.09. 11,427,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,868,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.97. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 892,216 shares of company stock worth $13,853,024. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.68.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

