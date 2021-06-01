Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.820-1.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.380-0.440 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.09. 11,550,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,867,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.94, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.68.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 892,216 shares of company stock worth $13,853,024 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

