Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.82-1.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.84. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.820-1.940 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPE. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.68.

HPE traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.09. 11,427,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,868,292. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 892,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,853,024 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

