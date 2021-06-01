Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.380-0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.820-1.940 EPS.

HPE stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.09. The company had a trading volume of 11,550,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,867,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.90.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.68.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 892,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,853,024 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

