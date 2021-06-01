Hewlett Packard Enterprise Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise has raised its dividend payment by 77.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE HPE traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,448,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of -46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average of $13.90. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74.
In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 892,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,853,024. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.68.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.
