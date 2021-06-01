Hewlett Packard Enterprise Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has raised its dividend payment by 77.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE HPE traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,448,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of -46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average of $13.90. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 892,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,853,024. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.68.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

