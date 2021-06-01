Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Short Interest Update

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the April 29th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,414,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,959,000 after buying an additional 150,432 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 100.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 927,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after acquiring an additional 465,218 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,618,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,949,000 after acquiring an additional 80,790 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 2,205,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after acquiring an additional 72,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000.

NYSE HFRO opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

