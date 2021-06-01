HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) and Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) Critical Analysis

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) and Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Offshore Drilling has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for HighPeak Energy and Diamond Offshore Drilling, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Diamond Offshore Drilling’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy $24.62 million 38.40 -$101.46 million N/A N/A Diamond Offshore Drilling $733.69 million 0.02 -$1.25 billion ($3.77) -0.03

HighPeak Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.2% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 89.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Diamond Offshore Drilling shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Diamond Offshore Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy N/A -3.30% -2.82% Diamond Offshore Drilling -118.04% -22.41% -8.92%

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats Diamond Offshore Drilling on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves. HighPeak Energy, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 13 offshore drilling rigs, including four drillships and nine semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation. On April 26, 2020, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

