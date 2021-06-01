HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 7,561 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,561 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,788,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,535,000 after buying an additional 43,702 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $73,595,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 399,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,954 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 333,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,963,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $68.97 on Tuesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $69.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.69.

