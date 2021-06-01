HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 848.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,636 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of nCino worth $9,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in nCino in the first quarter worth $236,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in nCino by 27.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in nCino in the first quarter worth $320,000. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in nCino by 12.3% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 131.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,916,000 after purchasing an additional 927,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $61.12 on Tuesday. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day moving average is $70.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $128,060.00. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,823,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,718.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 404,171 shares of company stock worth $27,500,036.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. nCino presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

