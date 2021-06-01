HighTower Advisors LLC Has $10.21 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,103 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $10,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB stock opened at $108.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.36. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $111.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.