HighTower Advisors LLC Has $10.95 Million Stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 5.94% of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF worth $10,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 4,804.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $653,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ECON opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.52. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $32.40.

