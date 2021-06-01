HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.10% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $10,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 4,599,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,911,000 after buying an additional 184,578 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,035,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,079,000 after acquiring an additional 117,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 962,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,254,000 after acquiring an additional 30,675 shares during the period. North American Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 529,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,502,000 after acquiring an additional 17,380 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 220,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.48. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $43.02.

