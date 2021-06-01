Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,114.53

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,114.53 ($14.56) and traded as high as GBX 1,204 ($15.73). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 1,194 ($15.60), with a volume of 67,093 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on HFG. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hilton Food Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of £978.45 million and a PE ratio of 24.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,217.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,114.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This is an increase from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.28%.

About Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

