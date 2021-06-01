Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Announces $0.26 — Dividend

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.262 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Himax Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Himax Technologies to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $12.57. 5,711,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,254,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.90. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Himax Technologies will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Himax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

