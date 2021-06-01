Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several analysts have commented on HIMX shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Himax Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $17.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 156.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.