Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) in the last few weeks:

5/26/2021 – Hims & Hers Health was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

5/20/2021 – Hims & Hers Health was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Hims & Hers Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hims & Hers Health Inc. is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care and more. Hims & Hers Health Inc., formerly known as Oaktree Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco. “

5/19/2021 – Hims & Hers Health had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $16.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Hims & Hers Health is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Hims & Hers Health is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Hims & Hers Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Hims & Hers Health Inc. is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care and more. Hims & Hers Health Inc., formerly known as Oaktree Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco. “

NYSE:HIMS traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.20. 1,542,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,512. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.39 and a beta of -0.08. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.74 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $121,538,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,201,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,923,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,260,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,274,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

