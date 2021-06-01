Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s stock price dropped 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.36 and last traded at $13.36. Approximately 16,558 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,658,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

HIMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.87 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.55.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.74 million. Analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,923,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,892,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.