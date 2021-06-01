HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) has been assigned a €70.00 ($82.35) target price by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HOT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.25 ($96.76) target price on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of HOT stock opened at €68.82 ($80.96) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €77.25. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €128.00 ($150.59) and a fifty-two week high of €175.00 ($205.88).

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft operates as an engineering-led infrastructure company worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

