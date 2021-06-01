Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Danske raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE HMLP opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $555.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.83. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $17.67.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 44.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 101.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $135,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

