Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.96

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.96 and last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 2263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HEP. TheStreet raised Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. 29.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

