HollyGold Price Down 21.1% Over Last 7 Days (HGOLD)

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last seven days, HollyGold has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One HollyGold coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001144 BTC on major exchanges. HollyGold has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $78,132.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00064031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.03 or 0.00293382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.36 or 0.00189155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.12 or 0.01029633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HollyGold Coin Profile

HollyGold’s genesis date was May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,190,016 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

Buying and Selling HollyGold

