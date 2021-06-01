Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.21.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Hologic by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,925,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,062,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,566,600,000 after purchasing an additional 223,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,955,000 after purchasing an additional 442,441 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Hologic by 7.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,045,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,545,000 after purchasing an additional 215,605 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,467,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

HOLX opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. Hologic has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

