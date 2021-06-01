Homeros Price Down 1.6% This Week (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last week, Homeros has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $50.26 million and approximately $12.63 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0977 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Homeros alerts:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00083594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00020980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.88 or 0.01017544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,568.73 or 0.09791189 BTC.

About Homeros

Homeros (HMR) is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com . Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Buying and Selling Homeros

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.