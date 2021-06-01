Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stake Cut by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

NYSE HON traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.56. 42,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,443. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.53 and a fifty-two week high of $232.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.01.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.