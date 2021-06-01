Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 373.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock opened at $91.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 79.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $97.36.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 70,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $6,614,803.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,414 shares in the company, valued at $9,670,243.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $2,374,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,710 shares in the company, valued at $87,449,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,177 shares of company stock worth $28,278,866 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HZNP. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

