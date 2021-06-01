Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Acquired by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 284.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,778 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.66.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.80. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 26.76, a current ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

