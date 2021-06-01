Howard Financial Services LTD. Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,862 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.9% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $124.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.51. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.12 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.87.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

