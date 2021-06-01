Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 149.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,691 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 14,863 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $217,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,133,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,084 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.16.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

