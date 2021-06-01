HTMLCOIN Hits Market Cap of $8.99 Million (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $8.99 million and $4,796.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded up 492.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000286 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

