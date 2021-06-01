Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $517.99 million-$523.53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.63 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.65.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Shares of HTHT opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.21. Huazhu Group has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.