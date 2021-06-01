Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €55.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €35.56 ($41.83).

ETR:BOSS opened at €46.50 ($54.71) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €40.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €32.00. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a twelve month high of €46.75 ($55.00).

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

