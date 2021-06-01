Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €55.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €35.56 ($41.83).

ETR:BOSS opened at €46.50 ($54.71) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €40.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €32.00. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a twelve month high of €46.75 ($55.00).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

