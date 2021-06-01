Humanscape (HUM) Hits Market Cap of $55.45 Million

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Humanscape has a total market cap of $55.45 million and $46,451.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Humanscape

HUM is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 524,009,285 coins. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

