HUNT Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $29.99 million and $5,941.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HUNT has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

